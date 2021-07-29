Vertosa Granted U.S. Patent, Will Conduct Studies To Explore Bioavailability Of Emulsified Cannabinoids

Vertosa, a company that makes effective and reliable active ingredients for cannabis-infused products, was issued a U.S. patent for a core emulsion formula it has been using since 2019 with brands such as Pabst, Vita Coco EU, WUNDER, Artet and Calexo.

The patented emulsion formula is far more bioavailable than conventional oils, the company assures. This means consumers benefit from a consistent experience and more rapid onset, allowing for greater control and metered dosing.

In addition, the company has entered into a partnership with Emery Pharma to conduct a series of pharmacokinetic studies that explore the bioavailability of emulsified CBD, THC and other compounds derived from the cannabis plant.

In particular, the research will examine the efficacy of various product formats made with cannabis distillate versus cannabis emulsion.

The CBD study results will be published later this year.

“Vertosa’s now patented intellectual property is just a glimpse of the future as we help brands both large and small reimagine how people consume cannabis and reduce stigma along the way,” Ben Larson, Vertosa’s CEO, told Benzinga. “Our research partnership with Emery Pharma further demonstrates our deep commitment to using pharmaceutical knowledge to produce the safest, most effective and reliable fast-acting ingredients on the market.”

Más contenido sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.

Photo: Michael Longmire on Unsplash