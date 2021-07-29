This $190M Cannabis VC Fund Just Made Three New Draft Picks: Meet The Fortunate Companies

This week, Poseidon, a leading venture capital firm in the cannabis industry with roughly $190 million in assets under management, announced the first three investments for its third venture fund, Poseidon Garden Ventures.

The companies deemed worthy of Poseidon’s endorsement are:

Licensed operator JKL2, a strategic cultivation partner of WHT LBL LLC, a multi-state operator (MSO) focused on cultivation and processing based in Boulder, Colorado.

Cultivation technology company Adaviv . Their cultivation cameras and software help cultivators manage plant health using AI, improving yields and reducing waste.

Dispensary technology provider Dispense, a digital dispensary management platform designed with the changing priorities of MSOs and other operators in mind.

“The goal of Poseidon Garden Ventures is to invest in cannabis operators and technology companies that we feel have the greatest potential,” Poseidon managing director Patrick Rea told Benzinga. “We’re excited to see what’s in store for JKL2, Adaviv, and Dispense and we’re very proud to be a part of their evolution.”

Photo: Joshua Mayo on Unsplash