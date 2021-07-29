fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.22
364.61
+ 0.33%
DIA
+ 1.94
347.42
+ 0.56%
SPY
+ 2.52
436.31
+ 0.57%
TLT
-0.65
150.30
-0.43%
GLD
+ 2.05
167.24
+ 1.21%

MindMed Leverages Ayahuasca's Ingredient DMT In Psychedelic-Inspired Therapies, Launches Trials With 30 Subjects

byJelena Martinovic
July 29, 2021 10:24 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
MindMed Leverages Ayahuasca's Ingredient DMT In Psychedelic-Inspired Therapies, Launches Trials With 30 Subjects

Psychoactive brew ayahuasca is known for having a fast-onset antidepressant effect.

With serotonergic psychedelics, such as ayahuasca, giving promising results in the quest for alternative treatments for depression and anxiety, many companies are turning their focus to developing psychedelic-inspired therapies.

Nasdaq-listed Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc (NASDAQ:MNMD) (NEO: MMED) is looking into the effects of the potent psychedelic compound N, N-dimethyltryptamine, better known as DMT, in patients.

DMT, an active ingredient in ayahuasca, is a cornerstone of MindMed's clinical research study, which is investigating its safety profile, dosage parameters, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics

Based in New York, the biotech company announced the initiation of its Phase 1 clinical trial on Wednesday.

MindMed said it intends to study an intravenous administration method throughout its Phase 1 clinical trial, which obtained all necessary regulatory approvals in Switzerland. The trial is part of the company's collaboration with UHB Liechti Lab and is being conducted by Dr. Matthias Liechti. According to Psychedelic Finance, it will include 30 subjects "in a randomized 5-period crossover, double-blind, placebo-controlled design."

Dr. Miri Halperin Wernli, executive president of MindMed, said she is thrilled to team up with Liechti and University Hospital Basel.

"Currently no study has validly determined the elimination half-life of DMT or other pharmacokinetic parameters, and our study will provide valuable information for future research on DMT as a tool to examine alterations of the mind," Halperin Wernli said.

The intravenous administration method could allow greater control of the patient experience by enabling an acute termination of the psychoactive effects of DMT, Psychedelic Finance writes.

In comparison to the longer-acting psychedelic substances like psilocybin and LSD, DMT administration has a rapid onset and offset.

"MindMed is exploring a number of psychedelic compounds as part of our mission to discover, develop and deploy psychedelic-inspired medicines and therapies to address mental illness and addiction," Halperin Wernli further explained. "Our data-driven approach drives our strategic choices for the development of both classical psychedelics and the very promising next-generation novel chemical entities."

Photo: Courtesy of Louis Reed on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Small Cap Markets

Related Articles

Field Trip Health Heads To The Nasdaq As Wall Street Opens Up To 'Psychedelics Renaissance'

Excitement around psychedelics grows as major U.S. exchanges make room for more companies in the sector. read more

Psychedelics Research FYI: Every Clinical Trial Underway Right Now Involving Public And Private Companies

This article was made possible thanks to invaluable research by Michael Haichin and Josh Hardman from Psilocybin Alpha. In just a couple of years, psychedelics took the world of investing by storm. read more

Psyched: GH Research Debuts on Nasdaq, Compass Reaches Psilocybin Research Milestone, Maxim Gives BUY Rating to 10 Psychedelics Companies

Irish 5-MeO-DMT Company GH Research Debuts On Nasdaq GH Research, a Dublin-based company studying the potential of 5-MeO-DMT for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders, is now listing its stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol “GHRS.”  read more

Maxim Group Gives Buy Rating To 10 Psychedelic Stocks: Compass, MindMed, Cybin, Field Trip And More

Institutional analysts are taking a liking to the industry of medicinal psychedelics. This week, investment bank Maxim Group initiated coverage of companies in the psychedelics space, giving a bullish Buy rating to all 10. read more