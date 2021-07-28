fbpx

Jushi Holdings Teams Up With Actor Colin Hanks, Will Sell 'Hanks Kerchiefs' At BEYOND / HELLO Cannabis Dispensaries

byNina Zdinjak
July 28, 2021 1:08 pm
Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE:JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHFis teaming up with actor, director and producer Colin Hanks to bring his handkerchief line, Hanks Kerchiefs, to select BEYOND / HELLO retail stores.

Hanks, known for his roles in Orange County, Jumanji: The Next Level and TV’s Life in Pieces as well for directing All Things Must Pass: The Rise and Fall of Tower Records, created his Hanks Kerchiefs in 2018 with the help of Anderson Brothers Design and Supply and Tankfarm and Co., among othersA portion of each sale of Hank Kerchiefs goes to charity, though one in particular: Homes for Our Troops, a nonprofit organization that builds houses for veterans.

Hanks will be a guest on our Benzinga Cannabis Hour at 4:30 pm ET this Thursday, July 29th. 

Via this partnership, Jushi moved upon its idea to advance its brand and to become “a modern retail leader that blends exclusive and unique offerings with cultural experiences.” The line of kerchiefs, now reachable at the company’s select BEYOND / HELLO dispensaries, can be worn or appreciated as art.

“Personally, I’ve always been a huge fan of Colin as an actor, director and producer,” Jushi CEO, chairman and founder Jim Cacioppo stated. “When I was introduced to his Hanks Kerchiefs line and the brand’s artistic designs, I knew this was the perfect opportunity to bring a bit of timeless style to cannabis consumers. As we move forward on our journey to redefine the cannabis experience, we look forward to providing our customers cool and unique new music, art, fashion and cultural experiences that complement our modern cannabis retail environments.

Colin Hanks added that this partnership will help his handkerchief line reach “like-minded consumers in a store environment.”

“Hanks Kerchiefs fits with the overall vibe of what BEYOND / HELLO™ represents. There’s something about it that just seemed like a no-brainer. With pretty much one bounce of the ball, we got this collaboration up — and it's been really exciting to see Hanks Kerchiefs in this new retail setting,” Hanks said.

Photo: Courtesy of Jushi Holdings Inc. Andreas Neumann

