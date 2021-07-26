This Small California Hotel Offers Guests A Weed Delivery Service

The Redwood Riverwalk Hotel, a small, independent hotel in Fortuna, California, now offers its guests a very unique amenity: a cannabis delivery service.

Through a partnership with Element 7’s Rio Dell location, the hotel will seek to connect travelers with the local cannabis industry. Starting August 1st, guests will be able to order Element 7 products from a menu in the room and have them delivered to the front desk for pick up.

“As an independent hotel that is individual and guest focused with a proud sense of place, the Redwood is perfectly aligned to partner with local businesses and bring our guests an authentic Humboldt County experience. Cannabis delivery to our guests speaks to that directly,” Jeff Durham, Head Lumberjack at Redwood Riverwalk Hotel, told Benzinga.

