fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.03
359.53
+ 0.56%
DIA
+ 0.71
347.28
+ 0.2%
SPY
+ 0.97
433.59
+ 0.22%
TLT
+ 1.04
147.07
+ 0.7%
GLD
+ 0.33
168.44
+ 0.19%

Demrick, Abstrakt Vapes, I/O Extracts Partner To Launch Delta-9 Cannabis Vape, Accompanying Headphones

byJavier Hasse
July 22, 2021 1:53 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Demrick, Abstrakt Vapes, I/O Extracts Partner To Launch Delta-9 Cannabis Vape, Accompanying Headphones

Abstrakt Vapes, I/O Extracts, famed rapper Demrick and producer Tony Choc have teamed up to bring a premium vape experience to Arizona.

Dubbed Berry Blessed OG, the vapes feature Delta-9 THC Water Clear distillate, a kind of hard-to-obtain-and-maintain raw distillate that has been purified into its natural state (clear) and is fully activated.

Natural Berry Runtz-strain terpenes are then reintroduced to the product for taste and smell.

“For me, this collaboration is a special one. Once I learned about the process of making water clear [distillate] and how clean it is, plus all the positive effects it has for the user, I got excited,” Demrick told Benzinga.

“I wanna keep being a part of products in the cannabis market that I believe in…and connecting them to music is what I’m all about.”

Many Uses

Delta 9 Water Clear products can be used in many ways and are said to offer several interesting benefits, ranging from appetite stimulation and anti-inflammatory properties to pain and nausea relief, the makers assure.

“Water Clear is made for heavy hitters or people who are in extreme need of medical benefits or high THC,” they say. “Smaller hits have bigger effects than normal distillate because of how ultra-refined the product is.”

To accompany the release of Demrick and Tony Choc’s album “Blessing On The Way,” the team has also dropped a line of branded Bluetooth headphones.

“Whether it’s recreational or medicinal use, I wanted people to have an opportunity to get a full experience that’s why we made custom headphones for this collaboration as well,” Demrick added. “Music and cannabis have always gone hand in hand, in my opinion, and being able to offer a personal listening experience after vaping ‘Berry Blessed OG’ sounded like a great idea to myself and Tony Choc.”

Encuentra nuestro contenido en Español en El Planteo:

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets

Related Articles

New Cannabis Products: Three Beverages To Chill Out This Summer

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. But don’t worry, Benzinga always keeps you updated on the most interesting new cannabis products being launched. Artet Aurora read more

Chill Steel Pipes: The Classy Stainless Steel And Ceramic Cannabis Bong Your Life (And Bookshelf) Need

A few weeks ago, a pretty sizable box arrived at my doorstep. It was strange: I hadn’t ordered anything and rarely take product samples. read more

New Cannabis Products: A Professional Cosmetic Line, A CBD Sports Recovery Line And Marine Collage

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. But don’t worry, Benzinga always keeps you updated on the most interesting new cannabis products being launched. Koru Pharmaceuticals read more

Michigan Gets New Weed Strains Thanks To A Redemption Cannabis-Rair-Luxury Loud Partnership

Michigan-based Redemption Cannabis announced upcoming partnerships with growers  Rair and Luxury Loud, which will bring several new strains under the Redemption brand name to the Great Lake State. read more