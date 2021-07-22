University Of Milan, RYAH Group Partner To Develop Dose-Controlled Tech For Cannabis Inhalation

RYAH Group (CSE:RYAH), a company focused on dose control and data analytics technology for plant-based medicine, announced a strategic partnership with the University of Milan to develop and formalize universal milligram (mg) to milliliter (ml) conversion standards in dry herb cannabis inhalation therapies.

As part of the collaboration, a team of scientists at the University of Milan in Italy is expected to undertake a study that has the potential to transform the dry herb prescription domain by enabling doctors to seamlessly recommend cannabinoids in milligrams, which will be automatically converted to the appropriate milliliters of vapor to be inhaled by patients.

“The strategic partnership between RYAH and the University of Milan has the potential to lead to the groundbreaking standardization of milligrams administered to milliliters inhaled, across any temperature or strain. This will enable RYAH to continue closing the data gap needed to enable doctors to replace opioids with plant-based medicine therapies,” said Gregory Wagner, CEO of RYAH.

Photo: Jeswin Thomas on Unsplash