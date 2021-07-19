fbpx

QQQ
-4.55
362.15
-1.27%
DIA
-8.14
354.88
-2.35%
SPY
-8.26
439.60
-1.91%

New Cannabis Products From The Parent Company And Caliper CBD: Stick It To The Man With These Stick-Shaped Releases

byJavier Hasse
July 19, 2021 1:40 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
New Cannabis Products From The Parent Company And Caliper CBD: Stick It To The Man With These Stick-Shaped Releases

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. But don’t worry, Benzinga always keeps you updated on the most interesting new cannabis products being launched.

Let's Start With Caliva Flowersticks

Caliva Flowersticks are the latest product from The Parent Company (OTC:GRAMF), brought to consumers in collaboration with Omura.

Caliva Flowersticks use Omura’s “heat-not-burn” technology to provide users with a device that allows them to enjoy full-spectrum terpenes and cannabinoids conveniently. From farm to flowerstick, Caliva Flowersticks offer premium 100% whole flower cannabis that contains no trim or chemical additives.

Each pack comes with 12 flowersticks that are pre-filled, perfectly dosed and biodegradable. Caliva Flowersticks are available in three of The Parent Company’s most popular Caliva strains – Alien OG, Sour Diesel Lemon Kush and Watermelon Sorbet (Limited Edition), all of which are crafted with care by the award-winning Caliva Cultivation team.

Caliper Swiftsticks

Caliper launched a limited-edition, lemonade flavor version of its popular Swiftsticks product.

Each Caliper Swiftsticks packet contains exactly 20mg of CBD, so consumers know exactly how much CBD they are consuming, and they are THC-free, GMO-free and vegan. Caliper’s refreshing new lemonade flavor joins a current Swiftsticks flavor line-up including lemon-lime, mixed berry and cool mint.

“As we all know, 2020 gave us plenty of lemons and Caliper decided to take advantage of the lemons and make lemonade,” said Missy Bradley, marketing director of Caliper CBD. “Lemonade is often thought of as the official drink of summer, so we felt it would be fitting to give our customers that refreshing flavor in portable CBD stickpacks to bring along on all of their summer adventures.”

Courtesy photos.

Encuentra nuestro contenido en Español en El Planteo:

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Small Cap Markets

Related Articles

The Parent Company Jumps On Board With Cannabis Delivery Via Apple iPhone, Available In California

TPCO Holding Corp. (NEO: GRAM.U) (OTCQX: GRAMF), which is doing business as The Parent Company, announced the launch of a shoppable app for iPhone users Monday. read more

Former Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz Shares Advice For Cannabis Entrepreneurs: 'You Have To Have Some Cojones'

A couple years ago, Carol Bartz, former CEO of Autodesk, Inc. read more

Glass House Cannabis Co: Q1 Revenue Spikes 136% YoY, Positive Adjusted EBITDA On Heels Of Closing Deal With Mercer Park

Glass House Brands Inc. (NEO: GLAS.A.U) (NEO: GLAS.WT.U) announced its first-quarter financial results on the heels of closing a business combination with Mercer Park Brand Acquisition Corp. (NEO: BRND.A.U) (OTCQX: MRCQF) and its debut on the NEO Exchange read more

Meet Peakz: The Second Cannabis Brand Supported By Jay-Z, The Parent Company

The Parent Company (OTC: GRAMF), where Jay-Z serves as Chief Visionary Officer and leads the company's social equity venture fund, recently announced its second social equity investment. read more