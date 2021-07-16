fbpx
Entourage Health Cannabis Co Shares Will Debut On TSXV Under New Ticker After Rebranding From WeedMD

byJelena Martinovic
July 16, 2021 10:48 am
Cannabis producer Entourage Health Corp. (TSXV:ENTG) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) which recently rebranded from WeedMD Inc., announced the debut of the new ticker symbol “ENTG” on the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Toronto-based company said Friday that its shares will continue to be publicly traded on the exchange under the new ticker.

The name change was approved at the special shareholders meeting held on June 30.

The company disclosed back then that while it will start doing business as Entourage Health Corp., its Health Canada license will remain under its subsidiary WeedMD RX Inc.

“This is truly an exciting and transformative time for our Company,” George Scorsis, interim CEO and executive chair said earlier. “WeedMD’s values and principles will always be at the heart of who we are – advocates for our patients, consumers, shareholders, and communities upholding a standard that delivers on quality, sustainability, and experience – now rooted in Entourage Health Corp.”

Entourage Health also reported that its convertible debentures will mature on September 25, 2022. In addition, the company’s common share purchase warrants will expire on September 25, 2022 and on March 12, 2023. Their respective ticker symbols “ENTG.DB,” “ENTG.WT,” and “ENTG.WT.A” will also debut on TSXV on Friday.

Photo by Rick Proctor on Unsplash

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Markets

