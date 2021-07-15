Growing Cannabis In Hydroponic Shipping Containers: One Company Seeks To Revolutionize Hemp Cultivation

Freight Farms, a company focused on creating ideal growing conditions for a wide variety of plants within the confines of 40-ft containers, has extended its brilliant concept to the cannabis industry.

Freight's farmers are now able to leverage their protected environment, which includes the use of powerful indoor grow lights and water-efficient hydroponic systems, to cultivate healthy cannabis plants in any environment without the need for chemical fertilizers or pesticides. Freight Farms also gives hemp farmers a unique opportunity to customize their plants by adjusting airflow conditions, nutrient levels, light exposure schedules, and more, through a high-tech app.

“As we see the adoption of cannabis continue to increase, we are exploring how we can provide growers with more differentiated products within the cannabis space. We believe Freight Farms has a unique opportunity to bring precision and control to the cannabis industry," Jon Friedman, Freight Farms co-founder and COO, told Benzinga. "We see our technology as an economic and attainable entry point for entrepreneurs looking to explore the market.”

