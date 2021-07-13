fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.65
361.77
+ 0.18%
DIA
+ 0.53
348.47
+ 0.15%
SPY
+ 0.79
434.80
+ 0.18%
TLT
+ 1.65
143.57
+ 1.14%
GLD
+ 1.78
167.44
+ 1.05%

High Tide Cannabis To Acquire Six Dispensaries In Saskatchewan For $2.31M In Stock And Cash

byNina Zdinjak
July 13, 2021 11:20 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
High Tide Cannabis To Acquire Six Dispensaries In Saskatchewan For $2.31M In Stock And Cash

High Tide Inc. (TSXV:HITI) (NASDAQ: HITI) will acquire six retail cannabis stores in Regina, Saskatchewan in a CA$2.9 million ($2.31 million) stock and cash deal.

The retail-focused cannabis company reported Tuesday it has reached an agreement with the shareholders of 102105699 Saskatchewan Ltd. (the “corporation), under which High Tide will buy all the shares of the corporation.

The news comes on the heels of the company’s acquisition of Daily High Club, an online cannabis accessories retailer, for $10 million, through which it has strengthened its presence in the U.S.

Via the newest transaction, the Calgary, Alberta-headquartered company will obtain a portfolio of six retail locations. Out of those six, one retail store is currently active, while five are in different stages of development and are expected to become operational by the end of the year.

The consideration for the purchase amounts to a total of CA$2.9 million, consisting of CA$2.15 million in shares of High Tide and CA$750,000 in cash. The transaction is subject to standard closing requirements and is expected to close within the next 30 days.

"I am excited that we are adding these six new locations which will bring High Tide’s total retail footprint in Saskatchewan to ten stores upon completion and solidify our position as a leading cannabis retailer in the province,” Raj Grover, High Tide’s president and CEO stated. “Furthermore, within the City of Regina, there are currently only 13 operating retail cannabis stores of which one will be ours, with five more to come shortly. This transaction is especially beneficial to High Tide because retail cannabis margins in Saskatchewan are higher than the Canadian average, and new licenses are difficult to come by given various municipal zoning restrictions in Regina,” Grover added.

Price Action 

High Tide’s shares were trading 1.23% lower at $7.05 per share at the time of writing.

Photo: Courtesy of Tim Foster on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets

Related Articles

Dispensary Roundup: COOKIES, High Tide, Unity Rd., Deep Six, Highway Horticulture, Planet 13, Native Nations, Cannabis Outlet, Skooma Each Open Stores Ahead Of July 4 Weekend

COOKIES Cuts The Ribbon On Its First-Ever 'Superstore' In Santa Ana, California Cannabis brand COOKIES, founded by Gilbert Anthony Milam Jr., AKA Berner, inaugurated its first-ever superstore in Santa Ana, California. The 11,000-square-foot shop, which opened last Saturday, is located at 1821 Newport Circle. read more

Why High Tide Stock Is Rising Today

High Tide Inc (NASDAQ: HITI) is trading higher Tuesday after the company announced better-than-expected financial results.  read more

High Tide Focuses On U.S. Market As It Acquires Online Cannabis Accessories Retailer For $10M

High Tide Inc. (TSXV: HITI) (NASDAQ: HITI), via its U.S. read more

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Verano Launches Two Stores, Jushi, High Tide, Terrabis, INSA Each Open Dispensaries

Jushi Opens Another BEYOND / HELLO Dispensary In Pennsylvania Vertically integrated cannabis company Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQB: JUSHF) is cutting the ribbon in its 12th BEYOND / HELLO dispensary in Pennsylvania on Monday. read more