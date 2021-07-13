Water-Soluble CBD With One Year Stability Has Been Achieved By Pressure BioSciences' Technology Representing 'Explosive Growth Opportunity'

A life sciences company Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) reported Tuesday it has developed technology that can produce water-soluble CBD with the long-term stability of more than twelve months.

The company’s Ultra Shear Technology platform has been scientifically proven to produce water-soluble nanoemulsions of CBD oil in water that can keep its product stable for more than a year while being exposed to various temperature storage conditions. What’s more, the product withstood several freeze-thaw cycles without any noticeable or measurable deterioration of the nanoemulsified product.

Why It Is Important

CBD is a compound considered to provide many health benefits and is often recommended to help with issues and disorders such as epilepsy, stress and anxiety, muscle and joint and pain, and inflammation, among other conditions.

But, the main “problem” with CBD is that it is oil-soluble, which means it has poor absorption in water-based living bodies, like that of humans. According to the World Health Organization, CBD bioavailability from oral delivery of oil-based formulations is shy 6%.

More precisely this means much of ingested CBD is not being used at all, rather just passing through the body. For that reason, the industry is constantly looking for ways to develop completely water-soluble CBD with long-lasting stability, so it can be used in foods and beverages, thus providing therapeutic benefits to the consumers.

‘Explosive Growth Opportunity’

“We test hundreds of cannabis products on a regular basis, and the overwhelming diversity of so-called water-soluble products that we test consistently suffer from poor particle uniformity and a lack of long-term stability,” Dr. Christopher Hudalla president and Chief Scientific Officer of ProVerde Labs stated. “This often results in cannabinoid degradation, phase separation, coalescence and or sediment formation. The introduction of a new technology platform that can consistently produce the necessary ultra-low droplet size nanoemulsions required to deliver reliable shelf life of over one year, including resistance to freeze-thaw challenges, will be a pivotal inflection point and an explosive growth opportunity in the CBD and cannabis-derived products industry,” Hudalla explained.

ProVerde Laboratories is an analytical testing service laboratory providing tests of cannabis-derived materials and cannabinoid profiling.

John B. Hollister, director of Sales and Marketing at PBI, expanded on the opportunity: “CBD-containing nanoemulsions created by our innovative and proprietary UST processing platform have the potential to revolutionize the rapidly growing cannabis market, not just in food and beverage, but in multiple other areas as well, including biotherapeutics, nutraceuticals, agrochem, and cosmetics."

Hollister added that they are confident the benefits of this technology will be extraordinary.

“We are excited to have achieved this historic milestone of surpassing one year of real-time cold and room temperature stability and look forward to the impending commercial release of our initial UST-based nanoemulsion system by or before the end of 2021,” Hollister concluded.

