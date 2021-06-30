Hemp Naturals Buys Land In Upstate New York, Preparing For NY's Billion-Dollar Cannabis Market

Hemp Naturals (OTC:HPMM) announced its pending acquisition of a state-of-the-art facility in upstate New York as part of the company's strategic plan to expand its operations and get into New York's up-and-coming cannabis market.

"Hemp Naturals is committed to improving the lives of people everywhere through high-quality CBD products, and we see New York as an exciting new market for our venture," said Levi Jacobson, CEO of Hemp Naturals, Inc.

The commercial building, spanning 8,250 square feet, includes office, production and warehouse space, as well as a detached shop/garage.

"Our newly acquired space in the state will allow us to expand our hemp harvesting operations in the immediate future while positioning us to move forward with cannabis growth and harvesting should cannabis be legalized on the federal level. We look forward to the addition of this new state-of-the-art space as we continue to make strategic acquisitions and add value to our shareholders' investment portfolios," Jacobson added.

