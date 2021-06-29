Berner's Cookies, The Weldon Project Partner Up To Support People Imprisoned For Cannabis

The Weldon Project’s initiative MISSION [GREEN] is receiving $25,000 from Cookies’ Social Impact to sponsor and support the launch of the Hand Up Program.

Cookies’ Social Impact is committed to targeting issues crucial to creating a more equitable and accessible cannabis industry. Their sponsorship will help MISSION [GREEN] bring social justice programs to those most affected by the War on Drugs. MISSION [GREEN]’s Hand Up Program provides financial assistance to individuals in prison for cannabis-related offenses. These funds are spent on basic care items from the prison commissary, such as food and hygiene products.

It’s estimated that over 40,000 people are currently in prison for cannabis. While millions of dollars are being made daily in the legal cannabis industry, thousands of financially disadvantaged people sit in prison on cannabis-related offenses. Annual prison wages range from $200 to $700 while annual commissary spending averages near $1,100 and inmates are increasingly unable to rely on family members as they are already struggling financially from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Weldon Project is dedicated to funding social change and financial aid for those who are still serving prison time for cannabis-related offenses. The MISSION [GREEN] initiative was launched to raise the bar for awareness, social justice, and social equity by providing unique ways for cannabis businesses and consumers to participate in a nationwide campaign aimed to provide relief to those who have been negatively impacted by prohibition.

Visit www.theweldonproject.org/missiongreen for further information.

