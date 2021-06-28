Cannabis Tech Co. Drop Delivery Launches New White-Labeled e-Commerce Web-Based App

Drop Delivery, an all-in-one delivery technology suite for cannabis retail businesses, recently launched a new white-labeled consumer e-commerce web-based app product called Drop 2.0.

“We looked at what some of the largest e-commerce apps and platforms do to give their customers great user experiences and took that inspiration and built a shopping app specifically for the cannabis industry that goes even further,” said Drop Delivery CEO and co-founder Vanessa Gabriel. “Drop 2.0 has more ways for customers to discover new products than any other app we’ve seen on the market and customers can take advantage of a retailer’s discounts and deals right in their shopping cart. Meaning they shop more and buy more.”

Inspired by mainstream e-commerce behemoths like Instacart, the company built the new app to include features such as seamless product reordering. Additionally, the app features built-in customer loyalty tools, improved product search capabilities with highly detailed product filtering, quick-add to cart functionality as well as a new, engaging method for customers to redeem retailer’s deals right in their shopping carts.

The app is a progressive web application, or PWA, which looks and feels like a mobile app but is actually a website. Customers can save the PWA to their home screen for a native app experience or order within the web browser.

“Drop Delivery has always centered the user experience when developing our products,” said Drop Delivery CTO and co-founder Marc Lopez. “That means retailers get the best technology available, which is easy to use, and Drop 2.0 gives them access to their own branded e-commerce app with many features that are typically only built for large, custom enterprise solutions which give a lot of benefits over marketplace apps. It also means that their customers who shop on the app, get a best-in-class experience they are used to with other mainstream billion-dollar retailers.”

Encuentra nuestro contenido en Español en El Planteo: