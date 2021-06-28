fbpx
QQQ
+ 4.25
345.21
+ 1.22%
DIA
-1.64
346.09
-0.48%
SPY
+ 0.89
425.72
+ 0.21%
TLT
+ 1.46
140.55
+ 1.03%
GLD
-0.01
166.60
-0.01%

SLANG Worldwide Shares Up After Announcing Merger With Vermont's Cannabis Co. High Fidelity

byJelena Martinovic
June 28, 2021 4:33 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
SLANG Worldwide Shares Up After Announcing Merger With Vermont's Cannabis Co. High Fidelity

Cannabis consumer packaged goods company SLANG Worldwide Inc. (CSE:SLNG) (OTCQB:SLGWF) is on its way to a merger with Vermont's High Fidelity, Inc.

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the agreement, SLANG will pay $12 million by issuing some 31,578,947 of its restricted voting shares at 38 cents per share and $3 million in cash at the closing.

In addition, SLANG agreed to pay an additional $250 000 through the issuance of 657,894 of its shares at the set price and $2 million in cash in 18 months following the finalization of the merger.

SLANG also agreed to issue additional shares if certain performance milestones are met.

The Toronto-based company, which also has operations in Colorado and Oregon, expects to close the deal in the third quarter of 2021.

What It Means For Slang: The acquisition of Vermont's largest medical cannabis company boosts SLANG's operational footprint by adding a 28,000-square-foot cultivation, production, lab and distribution facility with a planned 50,000-square-foot expansion expected to be completed in 2022.

In addition, following the closing of the deal, SLANG will own two out of five medical cannabis licenses in Vermont – Champlain Valley Dispensary and Southern Vermont Wellness – which were rebranded as CeresMED earlier this month. The merger will also boost the company's retail footprint by adding four fully operational stores and the ability to add two new dispensaries once it obtains licenses.

High Fidelity, founded in 2012 in Burlington, services roughly 70% of the state's registered medical cannabis patients. It also owns Vermont's original CBD store – Ceres Natural Remedies.

"We recognized the value in High Fidelity as a local success story and pioneer in the Vermont cannabis community, focused on providing access to patients and consumers," Chris Driessen, CEO of SLANG, said Monday. "The High Fidelity team is proud of their accomplishments to date and are committed to the 'Vermont Way' of doing things, which means a focus on quality, collaboration, and the best consumer and employee experience."

Retail sales of recreational cannabis products in the Green Mountain State are poised to kick off in the fall of 2022.

The SLANG Worldwide's shares were trading 3.31% higher at $0.20 per share at the time of writing.

Photo by Esteban Lopez on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis M&A News Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

Slang Worldwide: Escaping Runaway Costs & Finding Path To Profits

Last month, Slang Worldwide Inc. (CSE: SLNG) (OTCQB: SLGWF), a leading global cannabis consumer packaged goods company, reported having earned CA$9.66 million ($7.7 million) in the fourth qua read more

Slang Worldwide Shares Slightly Slide On Preliminary Results

Slang Worldwide Inc. read more

What Makes A Good Cannabis Brand?

What makes a good brand? It’s a question that every consumer products company asks themselves eventually. You’ve got to be unique without being obscure. Available to current customers, but also easy to find for new ones. Have a reputation for trustworthiness and reliability when it comes to things like quality, price, and distribution. read more

How Covid-19 Is Affecting The Cannabis Industry

The coronavirus crisis has caused dramatic shifts in how and when consumers spend their money, specifically with regard to consumer products—and cannabis is no different. read more