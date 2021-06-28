What It Means To Live 'Psychedelically:' DoubleBlind Mag #05 Dives Deep Into The Topic

The psychedelics movement continues to take hold of the Americas, as more jurisdictions continue to decriminalize the substances, research flourishes and big companies go public.

“Since November—when Oregon became the first state to legalize psilocybin therapy and decriminalize all drugs, and Washington, D.C. decriminalized all natural psychedelics— a legislator in Florida introduced a bill to legalize psilocybin therapy, three cities in Massachusetts decriminalized psychedelics, and the entire state of California might soon do the same,” shared DoubleBlind co-founder and CEO Shelby Hartman. “As reform sweeps the country, and federally-approved psychedelic research plows ahead, we take a moment in this issue to reflect on what we’re really trying to accomplish. Mental health? Collective, social healing? Or perhaps both—and much more.”

Living Psychedelically

DoubleBlind Issue 05 dives deep into what it means to live psychedelically: It provokes questions we may ask ourselves, like who we are and how we move through the world when we are in our deepest moments of clarity.

These questions are coming to the fore. In forcing us inside our homes and inside ourselves, the pandemic led many to question our values and now we're doing so in the psychedelic community, too. As we hurtle into the future with the toppling of prohibition, decriminalization measures across the country, and the fast pace at which more and more companies are developing psychedelic medicine, now is prime time to investigate the values of the psychedelic space, and how we want to live according to the spirit of these medicines.

In the issue, DoubleBlind explores the future of MDMA godfather Sasha Shulgin's legacy, what happens when psychedelics throw us into spiritual crisis as well as the iconography of Mexican curandera Maria Sabina and what she represents to the psychedelic movement as a whole.

The magazine also features columns by Francoise Bourzat, author of Consciousness Medicine

who offers her prayer for the forthcoming psychedelic industry: that sacred medicines are not reduced to “medication” for mental health— as well as from Ismail Ali, a lawyer for MAPS, who makes a poignant case for what spiritual practice, regardless of its origin, might look like when put to work in the world. His column is aptly titled "Islamhuasca."

