Two Cool Minority Female-Owned Cannabis Brands To Support This Summer

In this edition, we’re featuring two new brands created by Black and Latinx women worth checking out.

Just Cannabis

Just Cannabis, a black female-owned cannabis lifestyle and events brand, made its debut.

The company's inaugural product, the “Ease the Pain” balm, includes 100mg of hemp-derived CBD. This soothing salve is made with organic lavender and patchouli flavors from Oregon.

“With Just Cannabis, I really want to change the way THC + CBD products are experienced. I saw firsthand how CBD products instantly eased the pain inflicted on my mother after her cancer diagnosis. I also want to remove the stigma surrounding cannabis and people of color by presenting a quality product in Just Cannabis and a positive role model of a Black female cannabis entrepreneur in myself,” said Riqua Hailes, CEO and founder of Just Cannabis.

Xula

Xula is a new, Latinx and Black female-owned hemp brand helping women thrive through the transformative power of herbs, focusing on the symptoms of menstruation, anxiety, menopause, PMS, and insomnia by way of products like droppers and balms.

Xula’s products include:

moon + womb to help comfort the womb and mind during menstruation,

touch + soothe for sore muscles and joints,

moon-a-pause to honor the transition into womxn’s wiser years,

calm + clarity to help to stay on top of your game while maintaining a cool and calm interior,

lights out for a restful nights sleep,

moon + mood to connect to your moon cycle by staying balanced all month long.

In addition to the hemp, all products are infused with sustainably wildcrafted and organically-sourced herbs such as passionflower, damiana, and lemon verbena. By growing the herbs organically and sustainably, Xula continues to support local farmers and the local ecosystems of the indigenous land they inhabit.

“Xula was founded out of our mutual respect and love for the cannabis plant. As women who spend our time in the U.S. and Mexico, we recognized that both spaces lack CBD products specific to our bodies—bodies with wombs. The grave lack of representation of Latina and Black people in the industry, both as executives and consumers galvanized us to build something not just for us, but for our communities. As such our brand doubles as a platform to celebrate and amplify both cultures,” Mennlay Golokeh Aggrey, Xula’s co-founder and creative director, said.

