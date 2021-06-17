Last-Minute Father's Day Cannabis Gift Ideas - Dog Walkers Pre-Rolls, Justice Joints, Sports Cream, Sleep Aids And Chocolate Treats

If you have a cool dad who knows and loves one of nature's most wonderful plants, you may have already decided what to get him for Father’s Day. But just in case you're struggling to choose or you want to surprise him with a variation on the theme, we've narrowed the options for you.

Don’t worry, we've also taken into account those dads who are not already familiar with the wonders of the cannabis plant. There are many fathers out there struggling with back or joint problems or dealing with the pain of an old sports injury. What about those who are anxious or are having trouble sleeping? Introduce them to cannabis!

If they are reluctant to try something that will affect their state of mind, there's always CBD. Be patient with your dad, just as he was patient with you when you were younger, and explain the difference between CBD and THC. Make sure they're aware of the benefits and healing properties of the plant. And then offer them one just to “try it out.” Something tells us, soon they’ll be asking where they can get more.

OK, so let’s dive into this lovely mix of both CBD and THC-inspired treats.

1. Starting with something for the active dads – re(CHARGE) Premium Sports Cream and Sports Balm coming from CBD company Kyoto Botanicals. The Colorado-based CBD brand is known for using whole-plant hemp extract in combination with other nurturing natural ingredients. It was named after the capital of Japan, which is known for its reverence and respect for nature. The newest product, re(CHARGE) contains 400mg of CBD, menthol, and camphor to help soothe sore muscles. It has a price tag of $45, but during the Father’s Day week (June 13-June 20), all Kyoto products are 20% off with the code FATHER20.

2. Does your father love sweets? What about cannabis sweets? If he is already a fan of delicious THC-infused edibles, you might consider getting him a Platinum’s Sea Salt 75% Dark Chocolate. The House of Platinum, launched by a father and son team, partners only with farmers that grow cannabis in a pesticide-free environment, crafting high potency oil. So, if you want to offer your dad a healthier kind of sweet, go with dark chocolate. According to the company’s guidance, newbies to the THC space should start with around ½ a square of 2.5mg of THC. The “special” chocolate comes with a retail price of around $20.

3. Is your dad one of those good guys who can't close his eyes or his heart when he sees injustice? If so, he’ll be more than happy to know that the money spent for his gift will go to supporting criminal record expungements and release and reentry programs. That means you should get him Pre-Rolls from the first standalone brand that donates 100% of its profits – Justice Joints, which has teamed up with the Last Prisoner Project. One full gram of high-grade cannabis is $10.

4. We all need sleep. Some more than others, but with the lack of it, we can’t function, without it we die. It is as essential as the air we breathe, the water we drink, the food we eat, and the love we embrace. If your father is struggling with insomnia-like issues, or you just want to make sure that he gets that much-need “high-quality” rejuvenating sleep, why don’t you get him Snoozzzberry gummies from Denver-based Incredibles? This specially designed treat to help you sleep better contains both CBN and THC and is priced at $35 per pack. First time THC? Take just one to see what you can expect.

5. And finally, something quite original – Dog Walkers Pre-Rolls. The parent company of Dogwalkers is a Chicago-based multinational cannabis operator, Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX: GTBIF) (CSE: GTII). These creatively packed pre-rolls are designed with the idea of having a smoke while taking a nice walk with your dog. There are mini dog pre-rolls for a short walk, and large pre-rolls for those longer walks. What’s more, this brand also supports a worthy cause with a portion of its proceeds going to animal shelters across the country. Mini pre-rolls are $30 per pack while large dogs cost $18 each. So, dads who are dog lovers will definitely welcome this gift and so will pooch, who will likely be getting extra walks!

