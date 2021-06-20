Psychedelic Guides With Lucia Huang Of Osmind

This article was originally published on Microdose Psychedelic Insights and appears here with permission.

This week’s Psychedelic Guide is Lucia Huang, Co-founder and CEO of Osmind. Osmind is committed to improving mental health care for those who need it most. They remain unwavering in their service of people with treatment-resistant depression and related mental health issues.

When did you first become involved in the psychedelic industry and why?

We co-founded Osmind in early 2020. I’ve always been a big believer in psychedelic medicines as incredible healing therapies that can fundamentally shift the mental health paradigm. Especially for treatment-resistant/refractory patients, we realized that the current mental healthcare system fails them. We wanted to build the underlying infrastructure to help these new treatments (psychedelics being just one of them) succeed and present hope to these patients.

Our backgrounds are more rooted in the traditional healthcare system and we wanted to bridge psychedelics and the mainstream.

Do you, or have you taken, psychedelic substances?

Yes

What’s your favourite psychedelic compound?

Do your parents/family members know what you’re doing?

Yes

Have you had an experience with mental health/chronic pain?

Yes

What’s your vision of the industry in 20 years?

Psychedelics converge with mainstream mental healthcare. Patients don’t have to spin through the healthcare system, going from provider to provider. Mainstream institutions like Kaiser will offer psychedelic therapy just like they offer talk therapy.

What are your biggest worries for the industry?

Hype over substance. Losing track of the patient.

Who are your heroes?

Humphry Osmond, whom we’re named after!

Tom Insel and other modern-day heroes who have bridged mainstream mental healthcare with psychedelics.

If you could create a psychedelic to do anything you wanted, what would it do?

Wipe out stigma, prejudice, and other barriers. This would eliminate the root cause of a lot of suffering.

