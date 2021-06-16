Leading Pharma Co. In LatAm Signs Distribution Deal With Uruguay-Based Cannabis Co.

Uruguay-based medical cannabis operator NetCann announced Wednesday a new partnership with Megalabs, one of Latin America’s leading pharmaceutical companies.

Under the agreement, Megalabs will have rights to distribute NetCann’s branded pharmaceutical products across 27 countries in Latin America.

“As a leading global pharmaceutical laboratory, the partnership between Megalabs and NetCann is a major milestone for the rapidly growing cannabis industry in Latin America. This partnership will ensure that NetCann has the capability to reach both international and Latin American markets and, as a leading GMP certified producer in the region, NetCann will continue to execute on our strategic growth plan to expand our production, reach, and patient access to the highest quality cannabis,” Gabriel Rodriguez, founder of NetCann, told Benzinga.

NetCann produces cannabis in Uruguay under the rigorous agricultural and pharmaceutical standards.

Also based in Uruguay, Megalabs boasts 17 pharmaceutical plants and 6 R&D centers in Latin America.

