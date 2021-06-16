New Cannabis Products: A Cool Ashtray, Beautiful Pipes, Pride Gummies And A Beverage

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. But don’t worry, Benzinga always keeps you updated on the most interesting new cannabis products being launched.

Poke A Bowl

Poke A Bowl, the ash and resin-removing ashtray with a lid expanded its e-commerce presence beyond the U.S., Canadian and Mexican markets.

“It was brought to my attention by Poke A Bowl's social media team that we were receiving comments from followers asking if we were available in their country,” said Creagen Dow, CEO and co-founder. “Our media team compiled a report showing which countries represented the highest interest in our product, and from that, we selected the countries with enough interest to warrant expansion, and our e-commerce team implemented the growth plan to start immediately.”

Poke A Bowl® is now available through Amazon in Australia, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UK and the United Arab Emirates. Dow says he's got his sites set on further expansion in the near future.

Genius Mini Colors

The new Genius Mini Colors adds a fun twist on the popular Genius Mini, which cools and filters cannabis like the original Genius Pipe, but has a more compact profile. Its small, thin design is described by the company as “perfect to fit in your pocket, bag or purse,” while the bold new color options “let you pick the hue that's you.”

Dyan Ferman, CEO of Genius, explains that the brand has long turned to its fans, the Genius Tribe, for inspiration about products and designs. “We always look to our passionate fans to steer us toward our best future. There was a chorus of interest around making the minis in colors. So we are happily singing along.”

The Genius brand builds products to suit the modern cannabis lifestyle. Because modern cannabis users are busy, productive people, Genius develops products that fit seamlessly into each user's unique life, from entrepreneurs to soccer moms to elite athletes to essential service workers. The Genius Mini adds to that mix, providing a compact piece with vibrant color to keep it stylish.

Pride Gummies And Drinks

ReCreate Cannabis released an all-new, limited-edition collection of Pride gummies and beverages with exciting, never-before-seen flavors, available in Colorado and California.

The Mixed-Fruit Gummies combine CBD, THC and Yerba Mate to provide an energizing way to celebrate pride.

The Blueberry Acai Mint Sparkling Elixir features CBD, THC and uplifting botanicals for a refreshing pride experience.

To further support the queer community, ReCreate will be donating $1 per Pride product sold to One Colorado and Equality California, two local nonprofit partner organizations dedicated to LGBTQ+ civil rights advocacy.

“As a member of the LBGTQ+ community, the most beautiful thing about Pride is celebrating love and individuality in all of its forms,” said Austin Stanley, co-founder of ReCreate. “Our mission at ReCreate lives in our name – to ReCreate how we live, think, and engage with our personal wellness and the greater community. It’s in this spirit that we have partnered with Equality California and One Colorado to reimagine a more inclusive and well world.”

Encuentra nuestro contenido en Español en El Planteo: