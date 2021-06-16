fbpx
QQQ
-1.25
343.51
-0.37%
DIA
-2.67
346.08
-0.78%
SPY
-2.22
426.70
-0.52%
TLT
-0.12
141.17
-0.09%
GLD
-2.96
177.01
-1.7%

Mydecine Innovations Group Launches AI-Assisted Drug Discovery Program

byNatan Ponieman
June 16, 2021 4:18 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Mydecine Innovations Group Launches AI-Assisted Drug Discovery Program

Mydecine Innovations Group (NEO: MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF), a biotech company in the psychedelics space, announced on Wednesday the launch of a virtual drug discovery program that will use artificial intelligence and machine learning to inform its drug discovery process.

“The in-silico program will enable the company to more rapidly screen hundreds of thousands of new molecules without the need to produce them,” said the company in a press release.

The program will be run in partnership with the University of Alberta.

By simulating chemical compounds in a computer interface, researchers can allocate their physical resources for more complex research, while leaving the AI to virtually produce and select new molecules worth researching in the lab.

“As the next evolution of drug discovery progresses forward, we strongly believe that this new age will be fully led by artificial intelligence and machine learning,” said Mydecine CEO Josh Bartch.

The program will be led by Dr. Khaled Barakat, a computer-aided drug development expert and assistant professor of pharmacy and pharmaceutical sciences at the University of Alberta.

Photo by L N on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

'Psyched': MAPS Scores $30M, Mydecine Gets Psilocybin License, Psychedelic Science Sold

MAPS Gets $30M In Funds To Conclude MDMA Research read more

Mydecine Snags License To Produce, Sell and Export Natural Psilocybin For Research

Mydecine Innovations Group (CSE: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) announced Wednesday that it has begun to exercise its read more

Psyched: Nasdaq Gets Its Third Psychedelics Company, Mynd Goes Public, Delic Buys New Research Facility

The Nasdaq welcomed its third psychedelics company this week, with the acquisition of MagicMed Industries by Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: read more

Mydecine To Spin-Out Its U.S. Cannabis Assets By Mid July

Psychedelics and mycology company, Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (NEO: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE:0NFA), is seeking to increase shareholders value by spinning off its U.S. cannabis assets and its stake in U.S. cannabis projects into a newly formed subsidiary.  read more