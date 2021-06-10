Global Trac Solutions Reports Record Pageviews Of Psychedelics Industry Indicate An Expanding Interest In The Sector

Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTC:PSYC), a digital media company focused on the psychedelics sector, published traffic results for its Psychedelic Spotlight news platform.

The company reported record page views of almost 125,000 views for May alone, surpassing the previous record of 105,000 views for April.

Global Trac viewed the data as an indication of the notable growth of interest in psychedelics medicine.

“From my perspective, with the psychedelics industry still very much in its infancy, I can’t help but to see the advantageous and opportunistic position that, in my opinion, we are creating for PSYC through the success of Psychedelic Spotlight,” Global Trac's CEO David Flores said.

Benzinga’s Take: Benzinga’s own page views around the keyword “psychedelics” show a different trend. May was the lowest performing month of the year for the category, which peaked in January 2021.

From a broader perspective, however, the last six months (from December 2020 to May 2021) showed an increase in traffic of almost 300% for the psychedelics category when compared to the six months raging from June 2020 to November 2020.

