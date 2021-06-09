Aurora Cannabis Rolls Out Three THC-Powerful Proprietary Cultivars Under San Rafael '71 Brand

Canadian cannabis giant Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX:ACB) revealed Wednesday it will roll out three new proprietary cultivars under its adult-use cannabis brand San Rafael ’71. The three cultivars are dubbed Stonefruit Sunset, Lemon Rocket, and Driftwood Diesel.

The newest plant varieties were produced in the company’s state-of-the-art research facility, Aurora Coast, which is involved in selective cannabis breeding. The Alberta-based company also touts one of the most extensive genetic libraries in the world.

The indica cultivars and new hybrid are the first recreational-use flower products Aurora has commercialized from this facility.

All of the company’s San Rafael ’71 dried flower products are grown in keeping with the highest quality requirements and are hung dried and hand bottled. Aurora adds a humidity pack to each jar to help the product stay fresh.

These three new products will be available in Canada starting in July.

"Using insights from consumers and patients, our cultivation and breeding team at Aurora Coast developed and screened over 7,000 individual plant genetics to find these three elite cultivars, bred from the most in-demand genetic families – Cake, Fuel, Gelato, and GMO," John McEachern, Senior Director, Brand Marketing at Aurora Cannabis stated.

"Our focus was to develop new and differentiated products with high potency levels and terpene content that satisfy consumers' unique and sophisticated needs. We are excited to meet these consumer needs through the new lineup of San Rafael '71 strains. Our robust genetics library is well poised to continue delivering new and differentiated product offerings across our brands," McEachern concluded.

New Cultivars Details

Stonefruit Sunset This is a hybrid strain developed from Fuel and Gelato cultivars, offering 19-25% THC. It also brings an original aroma combination of sherbet, berries and gas from its key terpenes Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene.

Lemon Rocket

This hybrid strain comes from a cross of Fuel and Cake, boasting 20%+ THC. Aurora claims it offers a “very pungent aroma of gas” with a touch of lemon from its key terpenes Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Myrcene.

Driftwood Diesel

This indica strain is a combination of GMO and Fuel cultivars containing 21-27% THC. Its aroma is said to be very powerful and different, coming as a combination of “chem and sour taste with earthy, nutty and musky notes.”

Price Action

Aurora’s shares were trading 4.37% higher at $10.49 per share at the time of writing.

