Get A COVID-19 Vaccination And Choose From Cannabis Pre-Rolls, Dinner With The Governor, Selfie With A Blue Whale

Various incentives, ranging from a shot and a beer to a million-dollar lottery, are being offered as rewards for getting a shot in the arm, that is to say, a COVID-19 vaccination. Now cannabis operators are getting in on the act.

Joints For Jabs

Licensed cannabis shops in Washington state can offer free joints to promote on-site vaccines, officials said Monday.

The state Liquor and Cannabis Board is calling it the “Joints for Jabs” program and is allowing shops to give away a single pre-roll to anyone over 21 who gets a shot at an on-site vaccine clinic by July 12.

Washington state is allowing breweries, wineries and restaurants to offer free drinks in exchange for proof of vaccination — though alcohol-serving establishments have not had to host on-site clinics to give out product.

Cannabis Companies Providing Incentives

Just last week, Richmond-based cannabis company 7 Stars Holistic Healing Center announced it will start giving products for one cent to those who show their valid COVID-19 vaccination card, wrote Kron4. 7 Stars is hoping to set up a mobile COVID-19 vaccination site through the California Department of Public Health.

“We wanted to offer our platform to help the state achieve their goal of immunity against COVID-19,” 7 Stars executive director Zee Handoush said in a statement. “We saw other local businesses offering vaccine incentives and we wanted to add cannabis to that growing list. We hope other members of the cannabis community will do the same.”

Another dispensary, The Mint Cannabis, will do something similar near its base in Kalamazoo, Michigan. On Tuesday, the company announced it is teaming up with Commerce Medical Group to create pop-up vaccination clinics as part of a “Snax for Vaxx,” program, reported ABC Arizona.

Under the program, the pop-up clinics will administer Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) shots for those ages 18 and older. Those aged 21 and up who get vaccinated will receive a free edible and a free pre-roll.

Biden’s Goal And Other Incentives

At the beginning of June, around 62.8% of adults in the U.S. had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine; nearly 140 million are fully vaccinated, according to Our World Data. President Joe Biden is pushing his administration's goal of having 70% of the adult population at least partially vaccinated by the 4th of July.

Hence numerous non-traditional incentives to accelerate vaccinations seem to be gaining momentum.

Some states like Maryland, New York and Washington are giving away thousands in cash prizes. Ohio went even further and is running 5 separate $1 million lottery prizes and five full college scholarships as part of the state's Vax-A-Million program.

Apparently, a chance to have dinner with New Jersey’s Gov. Phil Murphy (D) is also being sought after, especially when the winner can choose between dining at the Drumthwacket mansion (the governor's place of residence) or his beach home on Island Beach State Park, writes Intelligencer.

This list of incentives is varied, to say the least: a free Krispy Kreme doughnut, a free dance at Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club in Vegas, a selfie with New York's Museum of Natural History's famous 92-foot blue whale, a hundred target rounds at a shooting range in southern Illinois.

And then there's Biden's offer of a beer and a shot. The president also offered childcare, paid leave and sports tickets to those who roll up their sleeves and get jabbed.

And, if Biden’s goal of vaccinating 70% of the country is reached before Independence Day, Anheuser-Busch will provide free beer to adult Americans. No word on how much beer.

What’s wrong with all this ask many people.

Where Are The Principles?

Sheila Polk, the chair of Arizonans for Responsible Drug Policy, an anti-marijuana-legalization group called the cannabis-related incentives “hypocritical.”

“The marijuana industry continuously told us cannabis should be treated like alcohol,” Polk said in a written statement. “Yet, for good reason, liquor stores and bars can't hand out free drinks to people getting a COVID vaccine or any other medical treatment.”

Others are asking a simple logical question: If this is for our own safety, why should we be bribed?

While there’s nothing particularly wrong with receiving a treat for something you were planning to do anyhow, I feel there is something completely wrong with doing something against your beliefs just to receive a reward

And clearly, there are cases like that.

Cannabis-related or any other initiatives for vaccination shouldn’t be the only reason one gets a shot. But, unfortunately, the world today seems to have forgotten what it's like to have principles.

