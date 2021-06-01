Texas Legislature Approves Psychedelics Research Bill, Will Now Head To Governor's Desk

A bill to expand research on psychedelic medicine is headed to the desk of Texas Governor Greg Abbott for his signature.

The bill, HB 1802, directs the Department of State Health Services and Texas Medical Board to conduct a study that evaluates the therapeutic efficacy of psilocybin, MDMA and ketamine in the treatment of mental health disorders and other medical conditions in partnership with Baylor College of Medicine.

Ailments taken into account include depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, bipolar disorder, chronic pain and migraines, though the legislation places special focus on veterans suffering from PTSD.

Positive Move

“Psychedelic medicine has the potential to completely change society’s approach to mental health treatment, and research is the first step to realizing that transformation,” said the bill's sponsor, Rep. Alex Dominguez (D), in a recent press release. “It’s said that ‘as goes Texas, so goes the nation.’ While states across the country consider how best to address the mental health crisis facing our nation, I hope they once again look to Texas for leadership.”

The Health Department has until December 1, 2022 to submit a report with the results of the study and recommendations for further legislative actions.

Marijuana Moment reported that the bill, which was approved by the Senate last week, had to go back to the House where it was originally introduced in order to receive final approval after a budget amendment set by the Senate.

The upper chamber added a clause that the research can only be carried out if the state has enough funding for it. The House approved the amendment, thus clearing the bill to hit the governor’s desk.

