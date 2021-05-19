Texas Psychedelics Research Bill Moves To Senate Vote

A bill to study the therapeutic effects of psilocybin and MDMA has been quietly advancing through the Texas legislature.

Introduced in February by Texas state Rep. Alex Dominguez (D), the bill would direct the Department of State Health Services and Texas Medical Board to study psilocybin, MDMA and ketamine for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other ailments.

The legislation places special focus on psychedelics as a tool to improve the health and quality of life of military veterans. Research would be conducted at the Baylor College of Medicine and “a military veterans hospital or a medical center that provides medical care to veterans.”

The current bill also mandates a clinical trial on psilocybin for veterans with PTSD.

The bill passed a House vote earlier this month and on Wednesday received clearance from the Senate Veteran Affairs & Border Security Committee in a 5-0 vote, reported Marijuana Moment.

The bill now heads to the Senate floor for a final vote before sending it to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk.

Photo: Texas State Capitol by by Kyle Glenn on Unsplash