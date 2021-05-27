Thomas Jefferson University, Ethos Cannabis Launch Opioid Use Disorder Study

Ethos Cannabis announced the official launch of an opiate-use study in partnership with the Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University this week.

The study seeks to assess the viability of medical cannabis as an opioid replacement therapeutic aid. The goal is to determine if medical cannabis could replace opioids for patients with chronic pain who are struggling with opioid use disorder or opioid dependency.

Ethos’ medical dispensaries in Philadelphia, Montgomeryville and Pittsburgh, PA are all certified under the Clinical Registrant (CR) license and will be recruiting participants for the 4-month study. Jefferson is seeking participants who are currently diagnosed with chronic pain, have been taking opioids for a period longer than 90 days and are not currently using medical marijuana products.

“Ethos Cannabis is thrilled to begin this important and fascinating study in conjunction with the brilliant team at Sidney Kimmel Medical College, one of the country’s leading medical schools," David Clapper, CEO of Ethos, told Benzinga. "Programs like Pennsylvania's Clinical Registrant (CR) licensing system are paramount in advancing the field of research in medical cannabis and cannabinoids. We are honored to be pioneering this research.”

Stay tuned for updates on the results of the study.

Encuentra nuestro contenido en Español en El Planteo:

Photo: MatCa Films