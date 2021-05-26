Michigan: Cannabis Franchise Opportunities, Statewide Dispensary Expansion Plans Underway As Pot Sales Soar

Unity Road, the cannabis dispensary franchise from Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB), announced on Wednesday the signing of its newest agreement as well as expansion plans for the state of Michigan.

The brand's development strategy consists of 1) helping entrepreneurs join the industry and 2) teaming up with dispensary owners through its Local Alliance Program.

Unity Rd.’s main focus, in addition to expansion in Michigan, is keeping dispensary ownership and the wealth it generates in local hands.

Local entrepreneurs who are interested in joining Michigan's adult-use market should be looking to get in via “the safest route,” which is with Unity Rd.

"The cannabis industry and all its complexities can be intimidating, leaving even the most capable of investors and operators unsure of where to start," Unity Rd.'s VP of franchise development Justin Livingston said. "As part of the Unity Rd. network, our partners can operate their dispensaries more efficiently – resulting in more time to focus on growing the business rather than managing it. We're offering the supportive network and tools they need to reach new heights and achieve their business goals."

The brand is currently looking for suitable franchise partners in crucial markets such as Ann Arbor, Battle Creek, Bay City, Big Rapids, Detroit, East Lansing, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Marquette and Muskegon and will provide them with all the benefits of franchising.

It plans to add more than 20 franchise locations across the state in the upcoming years. At the moment it has entered into several agreements with 15 entrepreneurial groups, who are in various stages of development.

The company underscored Michigan's booming cannabis industry with its sales estimated to reach $2.4 billion by 2024. Last year alone, Michigan's total cannabis sales amounted to $984.6 million.

Photo by Add Weed on Unsplash