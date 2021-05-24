PAX, Ilera Holistic Partner To Provide Cannabis Products Formulated Especially For Veterans

Ilera Holistic Healthcare (IHH) and PAX Labs recently announced an exclusive partnership in Louisiana.

Per the deal, the companies will pair the PAX Era Pro inhaler platform with Ilera Holistic’s AYO-branded medical cannabis formulations, to launch FREEDOM, a new line of cannabis products formulated especially for veterans

The new product will be presented on May 26 at the WWII Museum in New Orleans. The cannabis community, veterans and advocates will join the celebration.

“Ilera Holistic Healthcare produces only the highest pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis products, sharing PAX’s rigorous ethos of quality and safety,” David Atkins, head of business development at PAX Labs, told Benzinga. “This launch marks a huge step forward for PAX in the South’s burgeoning cannabis industry, and we couldn’t have a better partner than trailblazer Dr. Chanda Macias and the talented team at Ilera Holistic Healthcare to bring these products to patients across Louisiana.”

This agreement allows IHH to launch its first inhalable cannabis products into the Louisiana medical marijuana market. FREEDOM and other IHH products are available through the state-licensed medical cannabis pharmacies and accessible to all patients in the state through a doctor’s recommendation.

Ilera operates in Louisiana under the license of Southern University, the only Historically Black University in the nation to launch CBD and THC lines of medicinal marijuana products.

