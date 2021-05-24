fbpx
QQQ
+ 6.05
320.96
+ 1.85%
DIA
+ 2.29
339.75
+ 0.67%
SPY
+ 4.78
410.16
+ 1.15%
TLT
+ 0.57
137.10
+ 0.41%
GLD
+ 0.31
175.73
+ 0.18%

Mercer Park Brand Reveals Updates To Its Upcoming Merger Deal With Glass House Cannabis Operator

byJelena Martinovic
May 24, 2021 12:36 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Mercer Park Brand Reveals Updates To Its Upcoming Merger Deal With Glass House Cannabis Operator

Mercer Park Brand Acquisition Corp. (NEO: BRND.A.U) (OTCQX:MRCQF) has posted an update regarding its upcoming acquisition of vertically integrated California cannabis operator Glass House Group.

The Toronto-based special purpose acquisition company revealed its plans last month to purchase Glass House for $567 million, which will then be listed on the NEO Exchange under the "GLAS.U" ticker. The merger, scheduled to close in the first half of 2021, is expected to result in the largest California cannabis company to date.

Mercer Park said Friday that the number of multiple voting shares in relation to the previously announced transaction would remain unchanged. However, they are to be re-allocated, increasing the proposed holdings of GH Group CEO Kyle D. Kazan from 1,704,586 to 2,025,244 multiple voting shares.

Following the merger until the expiry of the three-year sunset period, Glass House Group founders –  or holders of multiple voting shares – will be entitled to roughly 82% of the voting power of the outstanding voting shares of the company, with Kazan holding approximately 35% of the voting power.

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCQX:GRAMF), which does business as "The Parent Company" recently disclosed its $50 million investment in Glass House which will result in the acquisition of roughly 6.2% of subordinate voting shares of Mercer Park Brand.

Photo by Esteban Lopez on Unsplash

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis M&A News Markets

Related Articles

The Parent Company To Boost Its Cannabis Supply With $67M Investment

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCQX: GRAMF), which does business as "The Parent Company" opted to invest some $50 million in GH Group, Inc. via a private placement offering by Mercer Park Brand Acquisition Corp. read more

The Parent Company Launches First Vape Products — Fun Uncle Cruisers

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCQX: GRAMF), which does business as "The Parent Company," has launched a new line of vape cartridges called Fun Uncle Cruisers. read more

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: CURE Pharmaceutical, Partner Colorado Credit Union, The Parent Company, Lotus Ventures

CURE Pharmaceutical Shakes Up Its Board CURE Pharmaceutical Holdings (OTCQB: CURR) chairman William Yuan is transitioning to Chairman Emeritus and will remain in the company as a key advisor. read more

4 Things Cannabis Investors Should Watch This Week

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE: MJ) traded lower on Monday as investors continued to take profits on the post-election run-up in cannabis stocks. This week is a big week in the cannabis space with several potential catalysts of note ahead. read more