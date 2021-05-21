fbpx
QQQ
-1.34
330.17
-0.41%
DIA
+ 0.59
340.93
+ 0.17%
SPY
+ 0.13
415.15
+ 0.03%
TLT
+ 0.17
137.07
+ 0.12%
GLD
+ 0.01
175.96
+ 0%

Cleantech Co. Bast Fibre Technologies Raises $7M In New Round Including Merida Capital

byJavier Hasse
May 21, 2021 1:40 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cleantech Co. Bast Fibre Technologies Raises $7M In New Round Including Merida Capital

Bast Fibre Technologies (BFT), a cleantech natural fiber engineering company working with hemp, announced this week the closing of a CAD$8.5 million ($7 million) Series A equity financing round.

U.S.-based private equity firm Merida Capital Holdings is a key new shareholder in this Series A financing, which also includes significant participation from existing investors.

The company will now enter its next phase of growth focused on the full-scale manufacturing and commercialization of natural bast fibers for nonwoven products.

“Merida is making strategic moves within the hemp fiber space, and Bast Fibre Technologies was an easy choice as we continue to grow our investments within this industry,” said Mina Mishrikey, senior partner of Merida Capital Holdings. “The management team at Bast Fibre Technologies has an unrivaled level of experience in both the natural fiber and nonwoven fabric markets and the Company's nonwoven pipeline has the potential for immediate consumer adoption. We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of their continued growth.”

Encuentra nuestro contenido en Español en El Planteo:

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Financing Markets

Related Articles

Petalfast, Cannabis Sales And Marketing Agency, Raises $2.8M In Round Led By Merida Capital

Petalfast, a sales and marketing agency for the cannabis industry, announced the closing of a $2.8 million capital raise led by Merida Capital Holdings. Petalfast plans to allocate the proceeds to expand its client portfolio and strengthen its role in helping established as well as up-and-coming cannabis brands to achieve rapid and long-term growth. read more

There's Still A Reason To Be Hyped About Industrial Hemp

This article by Robert Hoban was originally published on Forbes and appears here with permission. read more

Cannabis Cultivator And Distributor Stability Cannabis Raises $44M Via Series A Round, Enters Missouri

Stability Cannabis, an indoor cultivator of medical cannabis, raised some $44 million through its Series A funding recently. The Oklahoma City-based company reported Thursday it had acquired a stake in a Missouri-based cultivation, processing and retail operation simultaneously with the closing of the funding round. read more

Aurora Cannabis To Raise $300M, Files Prospectus Supplement For ATM Offering Program Ahead Of Transfer To NASDAQ

Canadian cannabis company Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB) is seeking to raise $300 million by selling its commons shares through the at-the-market offering. read more