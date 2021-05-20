fbpx
QQQ
+ 6.48
316.11
+ 2.01%
DIA
+ 2.38
337.06
+ 0.7%
SPY
+ 4.62
406.24
+ 1.12%
TLT
+ 1.10
135.02
+ 0.8%
GLD
+ 1.05
174.11
+ 0.6%

Altmore To Provide Funds For Booming Cannabis Businesses, Closes Its First Cannabis Debt Fund

byJelena Martinovic
May 20, 2021 1:33 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Altmore Capital has closed its first cannabis debt fund providing plant-touching businesses with additional funding options.

The Virginia-based company exceeded its expectations by more than 200% with the new fund available to plant-touching businesses that generate over $10 million in revenue.

Rob Shuler, the co-managing partner at Altmore Capital, explained that their mission is to "provide transformational capital for a large number of cannabis companies that are evolving into strong cash flow operations."

The booming cannabis industry is heavily affected by federal laws and restrictions and limited debt financing options, leaving cannabis businesses to starve for capital, Shuler explained.

As a senior secured debt lender to the cannabis industry that invested and led more than $130 million in financing in the space to date, Altmore anticipates completing an additional $200 million to $300 million in the next year.

Shuler revealed that over 50% of the company's $300 million backlog includes buyers funding acquisitions. The firm, founded in 2018 by Steve Ham and Patrick Kim, loans between $5-100 million to U.S. operators.

"We understand and appreciate the unique business and legal complexities of cultivation, manufacturing, retail, and other aspects of the cannabis industry, which is what sets us apart from others in this space," Shuler said Thursday. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Financing Markets

Related Articles

Petalfast, Cannabis Sales And Marketing Agency, Raises $2.8M In Round Led By Merida Capital

Petalfast, a sales and marketing agency for the cannabis industry, announced the closing of a $2.8 million capital raise led by Merida Capital Holdings. Petalfast plans to allocate the proceeds to expand its client portfolio and strengthen its role in helping established as well as up-and-coming cannabis brands to achieve rapid and long-term growth. read more

Cannabis Co Ascend Wellness Holdings Reports 22% QoQ Growth In Q1 Revenue, Provides Revenue Guidance For 2021

Vertically integrated cannabis company Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (CSE: AAWH.U) reported Tuesday it had generated $66.1 million in the first quarter of 2021, representing a 21.8% sequential growth. read more

U.K. CBD Brand Trip Raises $5M To Fund U.S. Market Debut

TRIP, a leading CBD drinks and oils brand in the U.K., is making its U.S. debut following a strategic $5 million (£3.5m) funding round from investors including Depop CEO Maria Raga and serial entrepreneur and investor Christian Angermayer. In addition, TRIP announced an exclusive partnership with Soho House as its global CBD brand partner.  read more

Cannabis REIT IIP To Raise $200M Via 5-Year Debt Offering

Cannabis REIT Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) is poised to raise up to $200 million through a private placement of its senior notes. read more