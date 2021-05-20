Univo Pharma To Bring Legendary Cannabis Breeder DNA Genetics To Israel

Famed cannabis breeding and lifestyle company DNA Genetics has partnered up with Israel-based medical cannabis company UNIVO Pharmaceuticals (TLV: UNVO) to bring its products to the Israeli medical cannabis market.

The plan is to bring DNA Genetics’ vast catalogue of high-quality strains to Israel and develop medical and science-based cannabis products using UNIVO’s advanced farming infrastructure to aid consumers in Israel and the world.

“UNIVO Pharmaceuticals is the perfect partner for DNA Genetics as we expand into the Israeli medical cannabis market. By introducing our world-class genetics to Israel, we can continue to develop additional medicinal cannabis products oversees and help the world realize the potential of cannabis for overall health and well-being,” Rezwan Khan, president of DNA Genetics, told Benzinga.

Details on the deal will follow soon.

