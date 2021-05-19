First Set Of Rules For Medical Cannabis Usage In South Dakota Schools Is Approved

Last November, South Dakota became the first U.S. state to simultaneously legalize medical and recreational cannabis. Since then regulators have been working on setting up protocols and guidelines for both programs.

This past Monday, the South Dakota Board of Education Standards unanimously passed rules that will serve as the basis of allowing medical cannabis to be used in the public schools, beginning this upcoming school year, reported Kota TV.

Board members confirmed that “given the complexity of the issue” the rules would most probably be susceptible to changes.

A nine-page document covers instructions for the administration of medical cannabis to students, the allowable forms of medical cannabis, documentation and notification. The guidelines also clearly note that the school, its employees or volunteers are not required to either administer or store medical cannabis. It also explains who is liable if incidents occur.

“Just like any other rules we put in place, sometimes we miss things or we have to adjust things,” school board president Jacqueline Sly said. “I would say we have the ability to do that (here)… I would also say that we need to give it a fair shake, and kind of work out the kinks because some of that can be worked out at the local levels.”

Diane Roy, general counsel to South Dakota’s Department of Education, reiterated that amendments to these laws should be expected. “School districts across the state will experience the real-life implementation of laws and rules.”

Under Initiated Measure 26 for medical cannabis legalization, South Dakota’s school implementation plans should be similar to Colorado’s, wrote Kota TV. That’s why school officials have been consulting with Colorado education officials.

“There is really a balance between what IM 26 says and then how you get that into the schools,” said Wade Pogany, executive director of SD Associated School Boards.

The South Dakota Department of Health intends to set up the requirements for the licensure and ID process in October. Medical cannabis will not likely be available for use in schools until the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022.

Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash