VIDEO: How Is Cybin Taking On Mental Healthcare? | Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
May 17, 2021 8:52 am
The Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference bridges the gap between Small Cap companies, investors, and traders.

Learn about small cap investing with clearly defined Educational Modules, take a look at a curated group of Small Cap investment opportunities, and connect with the global Small Cap audience in an intimate, virtual setting.

Missed something? Get lifetime access to the video recordings HERE.

Education doesn't end here.

Join us next Saturday, May 22 for a FULL DAY of nonstop trading lessons at the FREE Benzinga Boot Camp

Featured Guest: Cybin (NEO: CYBN) –

Doug Drysdale, CEO Cybin Inc  We're on a mission to revolutionize mental healthcare. Cybin is focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders.

Cannabis News Small Cap Markets

