Video: Psychedelic Stocks With JLS Fund's Simeon Schnapper & MindMed's JR Rahn

byBenzinga Cannabis
May 13, 2021 12:11 pm
During the Benzinga Global Small-Cap Conference on Thursday morning, psychedelics executives discussed the markets and companies' prospects.

Check out presentations by:

  • 10:30 AM – Simeon Schnapper, Managing Partner, JLS Fund
  • 11:10 AM – MindMed (NEO: MMED) (NASDAQ:MNMD) – JR Rahn, CEO & Co-Founder

Check out a highlight of MindMed's presentation:

The Benzinga Global Small-Cap Conference bridges the gap between Small-Cap companies, investors, and traders.

Learn about small-cap investing with clearly defined Educational Modules, take a look at a curated group of Small-Cap investment opportunities, and connect with the global Small-Cap audience in an intimate, virtual setting.

Missed something? Get lifetime access to the video recordings here: https://events.benzinga.com/small-cap…

Education doesn't end here. Join us next Saturday, May 22 for a FULL DAY of nonstop trading lessons at the FREE Benzinga Boot Camp: https://events.benzinga.com/boot-camp

Disclaimer: All of the information, material, and/or content contained in this program is for informational purposes only. Investing in stocks, options, and futures is risky and not suitable for all investors. Please consult your own independent financial adviser before making any investment decisions.

