Exclusive: Silo Wellness To Launch 5-MeO-DMT Psychedelic Retreats In Jamaica

Psychedelics company Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE:SILO) (FRA: 3K70) will expand its portfolio of psilocybin and ketamine product and retreat offerings to include 5-MeO-DMT, Benzinga has learned exclusively ahead of an official announcement.

The addition of O-methyl-bufotenin to the company’s offering will be enabled through a partnership with Kaivalya Kollectiv, a Los Angeles-based wellness company that conducts psychedelic-integrated spiritual coaching and facilitated retreats in Mexico, Jamaica and Costa Rica. Through the agreement, Silo Wellness will integrate the 5-MeO-DMT experience into two new Jamaican retreats featuring yoga, meditation, breath work and spiritual coaching, as well as unique culinary and cultural experiences.

“Now more than ever, people are struggling with mental health issues and prioritizing their mental and physical wellbeing. We are pleased to expand our portfolio of psychedelic wellness retreats to include 5-MeO-DMT, which is known for creating truly transformative and spiritual experiences that can be deeply healing," Douglas K. Gordon, chief executive officer of Silo Wellness, told Benzinga.

Joël Brierre, founder and CEO of Kaivalya Kollectiv, added, “We’ve always believed that everyone on the planet should have access to the life-changing properties of psychedelics. When used properly, 5-MeO-DMT can be one of the most powerful tools known to man, allowing participants a brief yet intense mystical experience. We are excited to partner with fellow pioneers of the psychedelic industry like Silo Wellness in expanding the resources and tools available to assist people on their journeys towards greater enlightenment and enhanced self-actualization.”

Photo: retreat venue in Jamaica.

