REEForm: The Cannabis Pre-Roll Created To Support Nonviolent Cannabis Prisoners

Former music producer turned social justice advocate Weldon Angelos and Sacramento-based lbs. Distribution recently debuted a co-branded pre-roll for Angelos’ REEForm cannabis line. A percentage of sales will be used to support prisoners still incarcerated for nonviolent cannabis possession by putting funds into their commissary accounts.

The first product to come to market is a 1 gram pre-roll made with premium, indoor-grown flower aptly named Jailbreak OG (a cross of OG Kush and Bruce Banner). The strain tested at 23 THC %.

“Reeform Cannabis enables consumers and dispensary owners to participate in the movement directly and have an impact on individuals who are still suffering the harms of prohibition," Angelos told Benzinga.

"Reeform was created by those formerly incarcerated for cannabis to support those currently incarcerated for cannabis. This is a brand and program I want to bring to every state that allows cannabis use.”

The pre-rolls are now available across California. One dollar from every pre-roll sold will go to pot prisoners' commissary accounts.

