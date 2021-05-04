C3 Industries Launches 2 'High Profile' Shops In Missouri And Poised For More

Vertically integrated cannabis company C3 Industries cut the ribbon on its first retail location in Missouri, making it the seventh store nationwide for the Michigan-based company.

The new store, High Profile, kicked off sales of medical cannabis on Monday. Another High Profile location will be opened this week in St. Charles.

Located in Columbia, the store offers a wide range of premium cannabis flower and cannabis products, including products under the Cloud Cover Cannabis brand name.

"We've spent two years getting ready to enter the Missouri market, and we couldn't be more excited to open our first two High Profile locations this week in the communities of Columbia, and St. Charles," C3 Industries CEO Ankur Rungta told Benzinga.

"Our experienced and friendly staff are eager to help medical consumers find the perfect products to meet their specific needs. In a time of limited supply in the Missouri market, we have formed relationships with leading brands in the state and will have a strong variety of products to offer to our patients,” Rungta said. “At the core of our business is amazing customer service and curated product selection, and we're excited to continue to expand across new and existing markets."

High Profile retail network, part of C3's portfolio, currently operates six other locations within Michigan and Oregon and will launch the St. Charles dispensary on May 5.

High Profile intends to launch three additional stores in Missouri by the year-end, and seven more across the country, including expansion into the Massachusetts market.