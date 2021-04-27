Syracuse University Partners With Green Flower To Offer Cannabis Classes

With the development of the cannabis industry, the need for skilled workers is growing. As a response, more and more universities and colleges are opting to offer cannabis-related studies and courses.

The latest campus to join the trend is Syracuse University, which has partnered with Green Flower to provide non-credit certificates in cannabis education.

Programs will cover several categories, including the business of cannabis, agriculture and horticulture, health care and medicine and law and policy. Each online program consists of three eight-week online courses that will commence June 28.

Enrollment is already open.

With these certificates, cannabis workers can add to their credentials and improve their knowledge of the industry.

"These new market-sensitive certificates represent Syracuse University's role in supporting growth-oriented economic initiatives in New York State," Michael Frasciello, dean of University College, said in a statement.

"Online alternative credentials such as these certificates are designed to meet the growing demand for skills-based careers in emerging fields and sustainability-based industries, particularly among adult learners."

Daniel Kalef, vice president of higher education at Green Flower, said the company is pleased to team up with Syracuse University, and specifically the University College.

“We saw the commitment by the university of expanding offerings for working adults and lifelong learners as an obvious sign that the university wants to serve all types of students in every stage of their growth and careers,” Kalef stated.

Photo by Avel Chuklanov on Unsplash.