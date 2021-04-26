Adult-Use Cannabis Sales In U.S. To Surpass $30B By 2025 Driven By NJ, NY, Others

In the last few months, we’ve seen a significant surge in the number of U.S. states with adult-use cannabis, as New Mexico, New York, Virginia, Arizona, Montana, and New Jersey moved to legalize.

And, according to a recent report from the Brightfield Group, these states will be responsible for a significant portion of the growth of the adult-use market over the next five years – a national market that is set to reach $30.6 billion by 2025.

The Eastern Flip

Following various inter-state meetings in 2019 and legislative discussion in 2020, many states in the Eastern block of the U.S. seem likely to flip on legalization, especially after New Jersey and New York moved to do so, the team at Brightfield argues. In fact, legalization proposals in Connecticut and Pennsylvania count not only on the support of these states’ residents, but also of their governors.

Growth in the adult-use market will continue to be driven by these new market openings and the expansion of recently opened markets, especially in populous Midwestern and Eastern states.

Furthermore, the Brightfield report says, following the 2020 elections where Democrats took control of both chambers of Congress and the presidency, the likelihood of federal-level cannabis policy reform in the near future has increased substantially. Policy shifts of this nature would, in all likelihood, allow each state to determine its own approach to regulation without intervention from federal authorities or operators – though in some states cannabis will likely remain partially or fully illegal for possession or sale.

Federal-level adjustments would prompt growth by paving the way for companies to receive financing and use federally-insured banking services, the study assures. This, in turn, could trigger the entry of a number of sizeable mainstream companies from other industries such as CPG, alcohol, and tobacco, as well as Canadian cannabis companies, into U.S. cannabis markets.

Other Key Findings

Other key findings of the report include: