3 New Cannabis NFTs For 4/20: Flosstradamus' 'Genesis Experience,' GROW, Fire & Flower x Amr Elkouedy

NFTs are hotter than ever, and they are finally reaching the cannabis space. In the last few weeks, we saw cannabis-focused NFT releases from Merida Capital and Califari, Peakz, and Currem$y.

This week, in celebration of 4/20, the unofficial day of cannabis, more NFTs were announced.

Flosstradamus’ ‘Genesis Experience’

American DJ and musician Curt Cameruci, a.k.a. Flosstradamus, collaborated with multimedia production studio Blunt Action and Aegis to present a “smokable” NFT.

Dubbed the “Genesis Experience,” this hybrid audiovisual art piece allows smokers to own both digital and physical assets. According to Flosstradamus, the intent was to take NFTs to another level.

The “Genesis Experience” was broken into two parts:

On April 19, a “420” digital-only edition piece went on sale for $4.19.

On April 20, Flosstradamus is releasing his first NFT collection on Rarible. The 3/3 collection includes a digital audio-visual art piece minted on the Ethereum blockchain, as well as a custom-made HDYNATION Electronic Vape. When the collector accesses the vape using its USB compatibility, they are then able to obtain another NFT that is exclusive to owners of the vape itself.

“I noticed there was a lack of physical NFT devices so I took it into my own hands to develop the technology with Aegis studios and put that into a vape. I shared my initial idea with Blunt Action & Aegis Studios and they took it to another level,” Flosstradamus told Benzinga. “I wanted to seek out options to deliver this NFT in a way nobody has ever done it and I feel like that's what we've done here. I feel that it really complements my brand and further pushes my enthusiasm for cannabis and cannabis users. There's more on the way but I definitely want to make sure the physical NFT space isn't neglected.”

Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower (TSX:FAF) (OTC:FFLWF), an adult-use cannabis retailer, released an NFT in collaboration with artist Amr Elkouedy.

Titled Non-Fungible Toke, this original piece of digital art is a looping billow of multi-colored smoke encased in glass, similar to a display case found in an art gallery. The highest bidder for the Non-Fungible Toke will have ownership of the digital artwork.

“As a digital-first retailer, we’re always exploring creative and fun ways that allow us to connect with our customers and the cannabis community at large,” said Lisa Mazurkewich, vice president of marketing at Fire & Flower. “With the rise in popularity of NFTs, we saw an opportunity to collaborate with a talented artist while at the same time using our platform to contribute and bring awareness to the extremely important work that Second Harvest is pursuing.”

The NFT is available via auction on Rarible, with bidding starting at $4.20. The auction for the piece will aptly close on April 20 at 4:20 p.m. EDT. Proceeds from the sale of the world’s first digital “toke” will be donated to the organization Second Harvest, the largest food rescue charity in Canada, and Less, to purchase a carbon offset and help neutralize the carbon footprint of blockchain technology.

GROW

GROW, a game described as “the FarmVille for cannabis,” brings together blockchain technology, cannabis and gaming to pay users in cryptocurrency so they can grow their own virtual cannabis plants from seed to bud. The crypto can be sued online or in real dispensaries.

Users lock their tokens into an NFT seed and watch their investments come to life. Following the growth cycle, GROW users can retrieve locked tokens along with accrued interest or sell their NFT plants on a secondary market. NFTs act as keys to exclusive merchandise and events, as well as emit tokens that can be sold on the market.

In celebration of this launch, GROW and WeedHumor are hosting an NFT giveaway.

From April 12 to May 2, all eligible participants will be entered to win the grand prize: their own land plot NFT in The Grow House, which will produce NFTs on a scheduled basis. Four winners will be chosen at random and announced publicly, and anyone eligible who signs up before May 2 will be entered to win the grand prize. The first 50,000 to sign up will be legible to receive the exclusive GROW x Weed Humor NFT.

“We've got the largest cannabis audience in the world, over 11 million people strong worldwide. We've curated our community over the past 8 years and we're certain it’s time to bridge the gap between cannabis and cryptocurrency,” Branden Hampton, founder of WeedHumor and chief cannabis officer at GROW, told Benzinga. “GROW is not only a true cannabis utility token, but it also has an ecosystem that allows people to play a game and purchase or earn digital assets, which are extremely important pieces of the puzzle to mass adoption. The game offers a very easy entry point for people who love cannabis but are still learning about cryptocurrency.”

Courtesy photos.