cbdMD To Launch New Gummies And Drink Mixes This Spring

Cannabidiol brand, cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE:YCBD) announced Tuesday its Spring 2021 product lineup, featuring an advanced suite of its award-winning cbdMD Gummies and a new line of cbdMD Drink Mixes.

The new line of cbdMD Gummies will include cbdMD Sleep Gummies, cbdMD Calming Gummies and cbdMD Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies. Each bottle comes with 30 gummies. 10mg, 25mg, and 50mg per gummy iterations will be sold at a price of $29.95 to $89.95.

CbdMD Drink Mixes will offer 25mg of CBD in four primary flavors: lemonade, strawberry, peach, and fruit punch. It will also feature two energy drink flavors, blackberry and blood orange, and two recovery drink flavors, lemon-lime and grape. Packets will contain either five or 10 containers, with prices ranging from $29.95 to $69.95 per pack.

“cbdMD has always been at the forefront of product innovation in the growing CBD industry,” Martin A. Sumichrast, chairman and co-CEO of cbdMD, stated. “Our customers know that when they buy a cbdMD branded product, it is made with the highest possible industry standards and with our patented pending formulated blends. We are excited to get these new products out to our customers and onto the shelves of our retail partners.”

At the moment, the cbdMD brand product portfolio contains more than 130 SKUs of CBD products. Its PawCBD brand brings 45 SKUs of pet CBD products, and its CBD Botanicals brand provides 15 SKUs of beauty and skincare products.

cbdMD’s shares were trading 0.60% higher at $3.38 per share at the time of writing.

