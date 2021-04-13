New Cannabis Products: Jay-Z's Handrolled Joints, Papa & Barkley x El Blunto Cannagars, Live Resin Infused Pre-Rolls

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. But don’t worry, Benzinga always keeps you updated on the most interesting new cannabis products being launched.

Jay-Z’s Handrolled Joints

Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter’s MONOGRAM launched THE OG HANDROLL, a product that takes inspiration from the smoke experience of a premium cigar while implementing a proprietary rolling technique that allows the flower to burn slowly and evenly for multiple sessions.

Highly trained artisan rollers break the flower down by hand and roll the joints using a time-honored process that was specially architected by MONOGRAM culture and cultivation ambassador DeAndre Watson.

A true work of art and craftsmanship that cannot be automated, the roll itself burns clean and clear every time. No.01 Heavy is a cerebral strain to help chill, focus and confidently tackle obstacles in your path.

“From the start we’ve been offering our No.01 strain in 2g and 4g jars with a ‘medium’ designation based off the duration and intensity of the high it provides. But each batch of cannabis grows differently, which is why our team hand-checks each harvest nug by nug every week,” Watson told Benzinga.

“For the most recent batch of No.01, we found that the buds were more potent than the previous crops, earning the flower a ‘heavy’ designation. We thought that the sweet, herby smell and skunky finish that No.01 gives off would translate really well in the OG Handroll format, so we decided to break down the flower and roll using our proprietary technique. Combining the more potent buds with our proprietary rolling method provides a much more intense sensory experience, which we’re excited to be able to offer consumers alongside our No.01 ‘medium’ flower jars.”

Papa & Barkley x El Blunto

Papa & Barkley and El Blunto partnered up to create two limited edition 420 Cigars made with top-tier flower and infused with Papa’s premium living extracts.

The companies are offering two special edition blunts: the first El Blunto is rolled with full-flower Gelato OG and infused with Fatso live ice water hash and the second is rolled with full-flower Dozizoz #5 and infused with Dozizoz #3 live ice water hash.

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with El Blunto for our first Papa's Select cannagar offering," Boris Shcharansky, chief operating officer of Papa & Barkley told Benzinga. "We are proud to continue to spotlight the top cannabis farmers in Humboldt by way of our premium hash. Now we get to further showcase their world-leading expertise through this partnership with El Blunto. These cannagars are what a cannasseur truly seeks – half an eighth of flower and a quarter gram of full-spectrum live ice water hash, sourced from the world's premier cannabis farms."

Glass House Farms x Space Coyote

Glass House Farms announced its collaboration with Space Coyote to launch FIELD Live Resin Infused Pre-Rolls at 350+ dispensaries across the state. The limited-edition product features 5-pack Space Coyote pre-rolls infused with Glass House Farms flower and FIELD live resin.

Graham Farrar, president and chief cannabis officer of Glass House Farms, told Benzinga, “In the summer of 2020, Glass House Group and Space Coyote launched our first FIELD x Space Coyote five-pack live resin pre-polls and consumers loved them. Given the demand from last year, we are excited to bring this new collaboration together, featuring the 1-2-3 combo of Glass House Farms flower, FIELD live resin and Space Coyote all in one awesome package.”

Libby Cooper, founder and CEO of Space Coyote, added, “When we first launched the live resin five-pack — we sold out in five days flat. It was such a huge success we had to run right back into production. We are so excited to be able to offer the same great product, but with Glass House Farms flower as the herb.”

