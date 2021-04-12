To Celebrate 4/20, Hotels.com Will Pay For Your Room Service Food Cravings

This year for the unofficial cannabis holiday 4/20, Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)'s online booking service company Hotels.com has prepared a special treat dubbed "munchie money."

The company will finance room service tabs on April 20, for 20 "lucky travelers." To compete and score the $200 gift card, travelers should share their hotel reservation confirmation for Monday to April 20, 2021, to munchiehotels@hotels.com.

Travelers can indulge any food craving they have, such as fries, pizza, sweets, etc. The package, however, does not contain any cannabis products. The company reminded that travelers should follow local laws and hotel requirements regarding usage and purchase.

“You can go crazy on an all-out, munchies-fueled hotel room service order and we'll foot the entire bill.”

What’s more, in addition to $200 munchie money, travelers will obtain a reward night in their Hotels.com account, VIP gold status for 12 months, and late checkout to “help them sleep off that food coma.”

Booking confirmations will be accepted from any property or online travel service.

"The perks included as part of this Munchie Money deal are truly the culmination of all the best aspects of being a Hotels.com rewards member," Jennifer Dohm, head of PR and communications for North America, stated. "From late checkout to a bonus night stay, only Hotels.com allows you to get rewarded just for reserving a stay. Getting your massive room service spread covered doesn't hurt either!"

