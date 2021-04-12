Leaf And Bud Provisioning Center To Open In Detroit On 420

The Leaf and Bud cannabis brand is poised to open a provisioning center Detroit.

The medical cannabis dispensary is located at 14470 Livernois Ave on the city's west side near University of Detroit Mercy.

The ribbon-cutting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 20, with the grand opening ceremony starting at 10 a.m.

Bringing Leaf and Bud to the Detroit community has been an "incredible journey," proprietor Mark Savaya said in a Monday statement.

A "definite need [exists] for great cannabis in the area" since "many operating provisioning centers are located on 8 Mile," he said.

"I am investing in the entire community, bringing in jobs and services, not just cannabis."

Leaf and Bud will be the city's largest dispensary, according to the company.

Photo by Esteban Lopez on Unsplash.

