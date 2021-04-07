fbpx
Shango Is Opening A Detroit-Area Cannabis Provisioning Center Just In Time For 420

byJelena Martinovic
April 7, 2021 4:14 pm
The Shango brand is opening a cannabis provisioning center in the Detroit suburb of Hazel Park. 

The store is located at 22821 S. Chrysler Drive in Hazel Park, and 

a ribbon-cutting is scheduled for Friday, April 16.

The grand opening will continue through Tuesday, April 20, to mark the annual celebration of cannabis. 

During that time, customers will enjoy a 20% discount on all full-price items.

In addition, the first 50 recreational customers and the first 50 medical cardholders will be given a free Shango SWAG Bag.

It's the largest opening event Shango has held, Brandon Rexroad, owner and Shango Worldwide CEO, said in a Wednesday statement. 

Curtis Goure, who has ownership in the Shango retail location and is behind the Detroit-area BDT Smoke Shops brand, said he's proud to be "the only licensed retail operator in Hazel Park who can call himself a resident.

"We hope that the Hazel Park Provisioning Center will be one of crown jewels of the revitalization of the Chrysler Drive District," Goure added.

Shango is a vertically integrated cannabis brand offering a wide range of cannabis products, including flower, extracts and cannabis-infused edibles.

Apart from Michigan, the company operates in Nevada, Oregon, California and Missouri.

Photo courtesy of Shango. 

