Stigma Grow Teams Up With Sundial Growers To Produce Live-Resin Cannabis Concentrates

Stigma Grow and its parent company, CanadaBis Capital Inc. (TSXV:CANB) signed a third-party production agreement with Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL) to manufacture several of Sundial’s hydrocarbon concentrates.

Under the deal, Sundial will supply its input for fresh-frozen and cure formats to Stigma, which will manufacture live-resin and cured cannabis concentrates.

The first products under the Top Leaf brand should hit shelves across Canada during the third quarter.

This new partnership is supposed to help both Alberta-based cannabis companies profit from the “fast-emerging” live-resin vape market, the company said.

"As one of the first-to-market producers of true live-resin, high-terpene, full-spectrum vape cartridges in Alberta, we reviewed many partnership requests from some of legal cannabis' most recognizable brands, but none provided the brand and business fit demonstrated by Sundial," Travis McIntyre, CEO of Stigma stated. "We look forward to working with this well-established Alberta brand long into the future and recognize the value that comes to those who partner strategically with like-minded visionaries."

Andrew Stordeur, president and COO of Sundial said they are thrilled about teaming up with Stigma: “We believe this collaboration will provide our consumers with an excellent addition to our portfolio of cannabis products."

Related Link: Be up-to-date on all of the cannabis news with Benzinga's "Cannabis Insider" on its YouTube channel.)

(Photo by Jeff W on Unsplash)

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.